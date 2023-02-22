Police looking for 2 missing "vulnerable" women driving around NH/Mass. border

EXETER, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police have activated the "Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System" for two women who were driving around and unable to find their way home.

Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell are both intellectually disabled and "easily disoriented," their families told police. They were driving around the border of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire but could not get back home to Topsham, Maine.

Pushard was driving the red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine license plate 1960VC. Exeter police and other law enforcement made contact with the women on Tuesday night and "attempted to give them proper directions to return home, but were unable to do so."

🚨NH MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT ALERT🚨 EXETER, New Hampshire – At the request of the Exeter(NH) Police Department, the... Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Pushard's phone was last pinged in New Hampshire around Candia and Raymond, but it's now turned off, police said.

Anyone who encounters the women is asked to call Exeter police at 603-772-1212.