Search underway in Massachusetts for missing pregnant teen

A search is underway in Rehoboth, Massachusetts for a missing pregnant teenager. Kylee Monteiro, 18, has not been seen in almost a week and the fear is growing with each passing day.

"She's timid and scared and doesn't know how to be on her own," said her sister Faith Monteiro.

Rehoboth and state police with K-9 units have been searching woods near County Street where they say she was last seen. Her family says for Kylee to leave without contacting anyone is highly unusual.

"A big concern"

"It worries me the fact that she would have contacted her family. And with her going this long without contacting her family is a big concern," said family friend Juliette Piette.

Adding to the worries is Kylee is 11 weeks pregnant. Her family says there was an argument with her boyfriend, and a final text between the teen and her sister last Thursday.

Kylee Monteiro CBS Boston

Best friend Sophia Cordeiro says they talk every day. "I just want her to know that we miss you and we're not going to stop trying to find you," Sophia said.

Her family says Kylee just graduated from high school and had plans to go to welding school. Her pregnancy complicated those plans, and her family was doing all they can to support her.

"She had great potential," said Piette. "When she found out she was pregnant we were trying to work with her as best as possible to help her establish and have goals to be a mom and how to be a mom."

Family and friends are trying to remain hopeful as the searches continue in the area and are desperate for any information. "We hope someone knows where she is, or someone knows they've seen her on Ring doorbells or they know where her whereabouts is and they can bring her home safe and sound," said Piette.

Kylee is described as six feet tall with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ripped jeans.