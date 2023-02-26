Watch CBS News
Missing Maine women safely located after days of searching

TOPSHAM, Maine – Police safely located two vulnerable women who had been missing since last week in Maine.

Police issued an alert for Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell, saying they were intellectually disabled and "easily disoriented."

The women had been driving around the border of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Wednesday, but were unable to get back home to Topsham, Maine.

On Sunday, Topsham police announced the "successful conclusion" to the search. The women were found near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock, Maine.

Maine Warden Service members escorted the women to awaiting medical services.

No further information is currently available.

