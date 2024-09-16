Man dead, woman wounded after stabbing in Milford

MILFORD - A father died and a mother of four children suffered stab wounds in a "domestic violence" incident at multi-family home in Milford, Massachusetts on Monday.

First responders said the chilling 911 call came in around 9 a.m. with someone screaming for help. When investigators got to the home on Bow Street, they found the mother suffering from several stab wounds.

Woman revived by Milford police chief

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino, who is a trained EMT, responded and revived her.

"It was a significant loss of blood inside the apartment," said Chief Tusino. "We have two things to do deal with at the time, rendering aid to the victim and clearing the house and searching for other victims."

Police found the father dead in the basement, with a stab wound in the chest.

"Family members that know the couple and have dealt with the couple, they had some concerns and were the first to come over to the house," said Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the wife right now, the mother of those four kids. Say a prayer for her right now; we hope for the best."

Investigators said the children are 14, 10, seven and five years old and were at school at the time of the tragic incident. Their family services unit spoke with the kids and stayed with them to make sure they were safely placed with family members.

Police say they don't have a call history with the couple. Now they're trying to figure out what led up to the terrible case of domestic violence.

"She's gone through some serious operations and certainly we look forward to a good outcome for her, but we're cautiously optimistic," said Chief Tusino.

Police said there is no danger or threat to the public.