Family of Massachusetts teen detained by ICE scared, proud of community response

Cousin of Milford teen detained by ICE says he wants to go back to school

Cousin of Milford teen detained by ICE says he wants to go back to school

Cousin of Milford teen detained by ICE says he wants to go back to school

The family of 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes is speaking out after the Milford High School student was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Saturday while on his way to volleyball practice. Gomes, who is undocumented, remains in ICE custody at a detention facility in Burlington.

"He was telling ICE agents that he's a kid, he needs to go back to school and get his homework done," said Julia Sampaio, Gomes' cousin, who was at the scene of the arrest.

Family scared, looking for answers

Sampaio said at least six or seven ICE agents and multiple unmarked vehicles were involved in the arrest. She was not permitted to speak to her cousin when she arrived, a moment she described as deeply frustrating.

"I wanted answers not for myself but for his family," she said.

Gomes was not the initial target of the operation. ICE was reportedly looking for his father, Jao-Paolo Gomes, whose name the car was registered under. Marcelo's arrest has since spread fear through the family.

"They're scared to leave their homes, they're even scared to walk their dogs or throw their trash out because the moment they step out of their homes they could be detained at any point," Sampaio said.

"Just down the drain"

An underage passenger in the car, who is also undocumented and requested anonymity, shared the emotional toll the experience took on him.

"I think mainly sadness. Sadness that the thought of everything that my parents left behind, everything that my parents sacrificed for in the ten years we've been here," he said. "All of that just gone down the drain. Everything I had personally worked for in my high school career all of that just down the drain."

Since the arrest, ICE agents have reportedly remained outside the Gomes family home.

Despite the fear and uncertainty, the family says they've found strength in the support from the local community, particularly at the rally at town hall on Sunday.

"I was very proud, but also in tears the whole time just seeing how our community came together and fought for the system to change," Sampaio said.

Gomes' case is still developing. Family members and advocates continue to call for his release and broader immigration reform.