Massachusetts woman says husband detained by ICE was awaiting final green card approval

Milford woman says husband detained by ICE was in final stages of obtaining green card

A Milford family is speaking out after ICE agents arrested Valdiney Goncalves, a Brazilian citizen, in May while he was on his way to work, despite being in the final stages of obtaining a green card.

Goncalves, a construction worker, had been living in the U.S. with his wife and two children, all of whom are American citizens. He had already completed several key steps in the immigration process, including an approved marriage petition and fingerprinting, and was awaiting final approval for a green card. His wife said he does not have a criminal history.

"My whole world fell apart," said his wife, Ivelina Ferreira. "Because I knew that, somehow inside me, I knew he was not coming back that day."

Family members describe Goncalves as a devoted father who played soccer with his kids and worked long hours to support the household. His wife calls him the "center of our home."

Since his arrest, Goncalves has been transferred multiple times, making it difficult for his family to locate him or maintain regular contact. He was first held in Burlington, then moved to Plymouth County Jail, and was most recently transferred to a federal facility in New Hampshire.

"He's been sleeping on a cement floor, just drinking water and eating bread," Ivelina said.

"Whole town came to a stop"

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of ICE arrests in Milford, where many families have reported growing fear within the community. The recent detention of Milford High School student Marcelo Gomes da Silva also brought national attention to the town.

Ivelina said ICE has been targeting the heavily immigrant populated community.

"It feels like our whole town came to a stop. Like it was frozen. I wasn't seeing anybody outside," Ivelina said. "My kids who go to school they hear it every day, especially my older one in middle school. He says the atmosphere is really tense in school, it's like always talk in the background about whose parents were taken."

ICE has not responded to WBZ's request for comment regarding Goncalves' case.