Milford pet owners warned after coyote snatches small dog

Fall River coyote that attacked woman walking dog was rabid

MILFORD – People in Milford are being asked to keep a close eye on their pets after a small dog was snatched up by a coyote.

Milford animal control said a dog named Guido was taken Wednesday morning from Pine Island Road.

A small dog named Guido was snatched by a coyote in Milford. Family Photo

Pet owners are warned that dawn and dusk are optimal hunting times for coyotes.

People in the neighborhood are asked to look in their yards and surrounding property. The Araya family hopes someone will find Guido's remains as they are "looking for some closure."

Anyone who finds Guido is asked to call (508) 478-3871.

There was a separate coyote incident in Fall River earlier this week as a woman was attacked by a rabid coyote while walking her dog.