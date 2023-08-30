Watch CBS News
Fall River coyote that attacked woman walking dog was rabid

By WBZ-News Staff

FALL RIVER – Officials have determined that the coyote that attacked a woman who was walking her dog in Fall River on Monday was rabid.

The 54-year-old woman was walking near the South Winds Apartments when the coyote bit her multiple times. Witnesses said she was protecting her dog and had to undergo surgery after the attack.

Police killed the coyote a short time later after they say it tried to attack some of the grounds crew at Fall River County Club.

On Wednesday, Fall River police said tests confirmed the coyote was rabid. Anyone who may have come in contact with the animal is asked to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at (617) 983-6800.

