Mike Pence urges voters not to rush to judgement about Trump indictment while campaigning in New Hampshire

Mike Pence campaigns in NH, says not to rush to judgment on Trump indictment

DERRY, N.H. - Former Vice President Mike Pence hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Friday, where he also responded to former President Donald Trump's latest indictment.

Pence urged voters not to rush to judgment about Trump, instead calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to unseal the documents.

"The American people have a right to know why it was necessary for the first time in history to bring an indictment of this nature against a former President of the United States," said Pence. Later Friday, the DOJ unsealed the indictment, alleging Trump mishandled classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"I don't think he should be president," said Henry Gibeau. "He's got too many skeletons in his closet for me."

Pence called the indictment news "deeply troubling" and said the legal process should be allowed to play out.

"There's a lot of process that any contender has to get through, Mr. Pence, Mr. [Vivek] Ramaswamy, Miss [Nikki] Haley, there's so much they've got to get through," said Thom Bloomquist.