Mike Greenwell, longtime Boston Red Sox outfielder, dies at 62

Longtime Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell has died at 62 years old.

Greenwell played his entire career with the Red Sox, starting in 1985 through his retirement in 1996. In 1988, Greenwell finished second in the American League MVP race to Jose Canseco.

At the time of his death, Greenwell was serving as County Commissioner in Lee County, Florida after being appointed to the position in 2022. Lee County is located in southwest Florida, and includes the Red Sox Spring Training home of Fort Myers.

Greenwell's wife told Florida news station WINK that he died Thursday while in Boston. Greenwell told the station in August that he had been receiving treatment for medullary thyroid cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident. He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced," the Lee County Government page posted on Facebook. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his leadership."

During his 12-year career with the Red Sox, Greenwell had a batting average of .303 to go along with 130 home runs and 726 RBI.

Greenwell played sparingly in his first two seasons, then finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1987. A year later, he made the American League All-Star team, was second in the MVP race and earned a Silver Slugger award. Greenwell earned a second All-Star appearance in 1989.

Funeral services for Greenwell have not yet been announced.