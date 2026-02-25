Massachusetts shopping plaza evacuated after gas leak likely caused by snowplow

A shopping plaza in Middleboro, Massachusetts was safely evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak that was likely caused by a snowplow. The fire chief said the levels of gas in one store were "well into the explosive range."

Shortly after noon, the fire department responded to the Hannaford Supermarket parking lot on Merchant's Way after reports of a strong odor of gas. Crews confirmed a heavy odor of natural gas inside both the supermarket and the Aubuchon Hardware store.

All stores in the strip mall were evacuated, and crews located a gas meter behind the building that had been dislodged from the supply line coming from the ground. A preliminary investigation determined it was likely dislodged by a snowplow.

Middleboro, located in southeastern Massachusetts, got more than 30" of snow during Monday's blizzard.

Crews shut the gas line down and ventilated the buildings.

"Our crews did a great job quickly locating and shutting off the natural gas line," said Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson. "We were extremely fortunate in this situation. The levels of gas in the hardware store were well into the explosive range, and we were able to evacuate and ventilate without any significant issues."

No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared at approximately 1:30 p.m.

"It's extremely important, following major inclement weather and at all other times, that residents remain vigilant when it comes to the potential dangers of natural gas," said Chief Thompson. "If you smell gas, call 911, and we'll check it out. Always better safe, than sorry, when it comes to flammable gas and potential leaks."