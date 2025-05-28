Middle schooler dies in crash after allegedly stealing car from delivery driver in New Hampshire

A middle school student died in a crash in New Hampshire after allegedly stealing a delivery driver's car in the middle of the night.

Manchester Police said the unidentified "juvenile driver" jumped into a 2014 Toyota Corolla on Clifford Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and drove off. The car belonged to a food delivery driver who, police said, briefly left it "unattended."

A Manchester officer spotted the car about an hour later near Kenberma Street riding around with its headlights off. A chase started, but it was called off on a nearby highway and the officer "lost sight of the vehicle," police said.

At around 2 a.m., New Hampshire State Police found the car had crashed in Bedford, a few minutes southwest of Manchester. The driver was dead, Manchester Police said, and a passenger had what they described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

On Wednesday morning, the Manchester School District identified the driver as a student at Southside Middle School. The student's name and age have not been released and the passenger in the car has not been identified.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, and our thoughts are with those impacted by this motor vehicle accident. In addition to our school based counseling teams, we have brought in additional community resources and grief counselors that will be available at the school," Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.