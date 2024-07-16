2 Massachusetts hospitals named among country's best in US News ranking

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest ranking of the best hospitals, and two in Massachusetts have been identified as top performers in the country.

Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital are among 20 "exceptional" hospitals on the magazine's Honor Roll.

"Highest rating possible"

"In addition to being named to the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, is nationally ranked in the top 50 hospitals in 12 medical specialties and is rated as High Performing, the highest rating possible, in 18 of 20 procedures and conditions," U.S. News says.

Brigham and Women's was ranked No. 1 in the country for OB/GYN care and second for diabetes & endocrinology. It tied for fourth in rheumatology and cancer treatment with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Mass General took the top spot in the field of psychiatry, and was ranked fourth in ophthalmology and sixth for ear, nose & throat; neurology and neurosurgery; and rheumatology.

Earlier this year, surgeons at Mass General transplanted a pig kidney into a living human patient for the first time ever. The hospital said in April it is also adding 94 new inpatient beds to address "an unprecedented capacity crisis."

Ranking shows best hospitals in Massachusetts

The magazine also identified the 14 hospitals in Massachusetts that were recognized as the "Best Regional Hospitals" and ranked them. Brigham and Women's and Mass General shared the top spot. Below is the ranking from U.S. News.

1. Brigham & Women's Hospital

1. Massachusetts General Hospital

3. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

4. Tufts Medical Center

5. UMass Memorial Medical Center

6. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

7. Baystate Medical Center

7. Newton-Wellesley Hospital

9. South Shore Hospital - South Weymouth

10. Mount Auburn Hospital

11. St. Vincent Hospital-Worcester

11. Winchester Hospital

13. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

13. Salem Hospital