Michael Escolas facing judge after allegedly stealing Jeep from Kenny Chesney concert, killing boy in crash

WRENTHAM – Michael Escolas is scheduled to appear in a Massachusetts courtroom after he allegedly stole a Jeep during Kenny Chesney's concert Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, then killed a 10-year-old boy when he crashed into a family of six that was stopped at a red light.

Escolas is facing charges that include motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence and larceny of a motor vehicle. The Oxford man was being held on $25,000 cash bail before his arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday morning in Wrentham District Court.

Deadly crash during Kenny Chesney concert

According to police, Escolas stole a Vermont couple's Jeep from the Gillette Stadium parking lot while they were attending the Kenny Chesney concert.

Escolas was allegedly speeding when he slammed into a family of six that was stopped at a red light in Plainville on Route 1 near the intersection of Interstate 495.

Two adults and their four children were all hospitalized following the crash. A 10-year-old boy died at the hospital. The conditions of the surviving family members have not been released.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the victims.

Several other cars were also damaged following the crash.

Gillette Stadium statement after deadly crash

A Gillette Stadium spokesperson issued a statement following the crash.

"We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to the family who has tragically lost a loved one," the statement read. "We are working with the Massachusetts State Police, who are doing the investigation under the jurisdiction of the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Once again, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family."