Young boy killed when Jeep stolen from Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium slams into family

PLAINVILLE – Massachusetts State Police said a man stole a Jeep from Gillette Stadium during the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday night and later slammed into a family of six stopped at a red light, killing a 10-year-old boy.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 1 and Interstate 495 in Plainville. State police said 42-year-old Michael Escolas of Oxford was speeding in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee and slammed into the family's Nissan Altima.

A man and woman were in the Nissan along with their four children when they were hit by the stolen Jeep. Impact from the crash also damaged three other cars.

Massachusetts State Police troopers who were working the Kenny Chesney concert responded to the crash, along with Plainville police and seven ambulances from throughout the area.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office said all six family members were rushed to the hospital, as was Escolas. The 10-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

The extent of the boy's parents and his siblings' injuries was not released.

Investigators said the Jeep belongs to a Vermont couple that was attending the concert at Gillette Stadium. Kenny Chesney is performing in Foxboro again Sunday night, the finale of three weekend concerts at Gillette Stadium.

Escolas is expected to be arraigned Monday for motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, larceny of a motor vehicle, and other charges. He is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail.

A spokesperson for Gillette Stadium issued a statement following the crash.

We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to the family who has tragically lost a loved one. We are working with the Massachusetts State Police, who are doing the investigation under the jurisdiction of the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Once again, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family.

No further information is currently available.