Micah Parsons sports Jayson Tatum jersey after wearing Sixers jersey in previous round

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum's Game 7 performance was the stuff of legend, and it will be revered in Boston for a long time.

It also garnered some respect from some other top athletes.

That much was clear with one particular attendee for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat, as Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson was sitting courtside, wearing a Jayson Tatum jersey.

Parsons tweeted out a photo too, making a joke that his wardrobe choice will lead to rumors of him wanting to join the Patriots.

The jersey is certainly a sign of respect from Parsons ... who was in Philadelphia in the last series wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. That story led to some scuttlebutt about Parsons -- a Pennsylvania native -- wanting to join the Eagles.

Whatever the case may be with Parsons, it's clear that he came away from that Celtics-Sixers series feeling impressed by the work of Boston's star player.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:11 PM

