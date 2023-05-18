Micah Parsons sports Jayson Tatum jersey after wearing Sixers jersey in previous round
BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum's Game 7 performance was the stuff of legend, and it will be revered in Boston for a long time.
It also garnered some respect from some other top athletes.
That much was clear with one particular attendee for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat, as Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson was sitting courtside, wearing a Jayson Tatum jersey.
Parsons tweeted out a photo too, making a joke that his wardrobe choice will lead to rumors of him wanting to join the Patriots.
The jersey is certainly a sign of respect from Parsons ... who was in Philadelphia in the last series wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. That story led to some scuttlebutt about Parsons -- a Pennsylvania native -- wanting to join the Eagles.
Whatever the case may be with Parsons, it's clear that he came away from that Celtics-Sixers series feeling impressed by the work of Boston's star player.
