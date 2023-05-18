Micah Parsons sports Jayson Tatum jersey after wearing Sixers jersey in previous round

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum's Game 7 performance was the stuff of legend, and it will be revered in Boston for a long time.

It also garnered some respect from some other top athletes.

That much was clear with one particular attendee for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat, as Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson was sitting courtside, wearing a Jayson Tatum jersey.

Micah Parsons back at the #NBAPlayoffs at Celtics-Heat Game 1 pic.twitter.com/djMtVTkNGL — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) May 18, 2023

Parsons tweeted out a photo too, making a joke that his wardrobe choice will lead to rumors of him wanting to join the Patriots.

Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol pic.twitter.com/hxdTSzhoE1 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2023

The jersey is certainly a sign of respect from Parsons ... who was in Philadelphia in the last series wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. That story led to some scuttlebutt about Parsons -- a Pennsylvania native -- wanting to join the Eagles.

The conversation around Micah Parsons secretly wanting to be a Philadelphia Eagle continues after he showed up to Game 4 between the Celtics and Sixers wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey pic.twitter.com/ODrHhz53yS — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 9, 2023

Whatever the case may be with Parsons, it's clear that he came away from that Celtics-Sixers series feeling impressed by the work of Boston's star player.