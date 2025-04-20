Father of missing 4-year-old who fell into Merrimack River says they hope for positive outcome

Strong currents and wind gusts made it challenging for dive teams on the second day of searching the Merrimack River for 4-year-old Adriel Lopez.

Police say that on Saturday, just before 6 p.m., they responded to 911 calls about a boy in the water near the Western Canal, by the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

Adriel loved to run around

Joan Lopez is Adreil's dad. He says his son was at the park with the boy's mother at the time of the incident.

"I got the call that the boy just fell into the water," Lopez said.

Police say it's still unclear how Adriel fell into the water, but investigators say he was quickly pulled by the current into the Merrimack River.

Lopez says his son does have some disabilities and loves running around.

"Not officially, assistance for autism and we feel like he was on the spectrum. My son loved to run around, very agile and needed some kind of assistance because he was always moving," Lopez said.

Multiple search and rescue agencies responded to the scene, including the state police's Air Wing and dive team. Family, friends, and residents embrace each other, fearing the worst.

"We are coping with our faith, we believe in God. We understand it's been a long time for a positive outcome, believe in the Lord. He will get us through this time," Lopez said.

Search continues

Neighbors came out to assist in the search.

"As a parent myself, I feel what they feel because I did have a loss a while ago, one of my daughters passed away at the age of 12 and a half. This is the reason I'm out here," said Johnny Velez, who lives nearby.

By Sunday afternoon, police extended their search downstream into Dracut, Methuen, and Lawrence.

Police say they will continue to search the waters into the evening.