Rescuers search for missing 5-year-old who fell into Merrimack River in Lowell

Rescuers are searching for a five-year-old child who fell into the Merrimack River in Lowell on Saturday. Police say that the child fell into the river just before 6 p.m. near the Tsongas Arena.

The boy fell into the river in this area. CBS Boston

There was a large team of rescuers, including divers, an air wing, a marine unit, and field services, who searched for the child. The search was stopped just before 9 p.m., but rescuers plan to continue in the morning.

Six-year-old falls into Merrimack River

A six-year-old boy, Mas Dechhat, had fallen into the Merrimack River in Newburyport back in June of 2022. He had fallen in while reaching for a stick on the edge of the river and was taken by the strong current.

His 7-year-old sister also fell in while trying to save him, and their mother jumped in after both of them. His mother, Boua DeChhat, drowned while trying to save her children. Her daughter survived.

His body was found days later by a kayaker in the area.

Strong current

The 117-mile river is known for its strong current. The name Merrimack translates to "place of strong current," according to the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce in New Hampshire.

"It happens so fast, and you don't expect it. That's what it is. I'm sure these poor people thought it was going to be a nice day, and it's just unfortunate," Salisbury resident Richard Nagle said.

The river begins in New Hampshire before passing through Lowell, Massachusetts, Lawrence, Haverhill, and before emptying into the Gulf of Maine in Newburyport.