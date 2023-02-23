Men who lift heavy objects at work have more sperm, says Brigham and Women's study

BOSTON - Local researchers have found that men who lift heavy objects may have higher sperm counts.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital found that among couples seeking treatment for infertility, men who frequently lifted or moved heavy objects at work had 46 percent higher sperm concentration and 44 percent higher total sperm count compared to men with less physical jobs.

The question is could this be an area to exploit to help couples trying to conceive and is it also true for men in the general population?