Watch CBS News
Health

Men who lift heavy objects at work have more sperm, says Brigham and Women's study

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Men who lift heavy objects at work have more sperm, says Brigham and Women's study
Men who lift heavy objects at work have more sperm, says Brigham and Women's study 00:34

BOSTON - Local researchers have found that men who lift heavy objects may have higher sperm counts.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital found that among couples seeking treatment for infertility, men who frequently lifted or moved heavy objects at work had 46 percent higher sperm concentration and 44 percent higher total sperm count compared to men with less physical jobs.

The question is could this be an area to exploit to help couples trying to conceive and is it also true for men in the general population? 

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 6:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.