2 men arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside Brockton restaurant

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Joe Araujo at a Brockton restaurant Friday night.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street, pulling out a gun, and firing at about 8 p.m. The gunman ran away as other customers scrambled to safety.

Brockton restaurant shooting
Surveillance video shows a gunman inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton Plymouth County DA

A child was sitting at a table directly across from the victim.

The two men taken into custody on Monday have not been identified. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack.  

First published on January 15, 2024 / 10:01 PM EST

