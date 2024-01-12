Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in Brockton Friday night. 

The shooting happened at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street at about 7:25 p.m. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police. 

No other information has been released. 

