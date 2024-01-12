Man shot and killed inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton

Man shot and killed inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton

Man shot and killed inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton

BROCKTON - A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in Brockton Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street at about 7:25 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Police respond to shooting at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton CBS Boston

The shooting remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police.

No other information has been released.