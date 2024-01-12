Man shot and killed inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton
BROCKTON - A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in Brockton Friday night.
The shooting happened at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street at about 7:25 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police.
No other information has been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.