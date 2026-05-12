Memorial Drive shooting victim was moving car when he was shot, uncle says

A day after a gunman opened fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, one of the victim's relatives said he remains hopeful while his nephew is undergoing surgery. Another witness to the shooting described the moment a bullet flew through his apartment door.

Suspected gunman Tyler Brown allegedly was shooting at passing cars at random Monday until he was shot by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian. Brown is hospitalized, along with two victims who have life-threatening injuries.

Bullet through sliding door

One of the bullets went through Armando Zona's apartment sliding glass door.

"It landed somewhere in the apartment, but state police could not find it," Zona said.

Zona said he heard the shots and told his wife to take cover. He was running away when the bullet pierced the glass.

"You can't comprehend that a person would do something like that. Obviously there's something, issues this person has, mental issues," Zona said.

According to a police report, Tyler Brown had been released from McLean Hospital, a psychiatric facility, three days before the shooting. He had previously been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.

Victim undergoing surgery

Casmir Bangoura, 35, lives in the building nearby and was moving his car to run an errand when he was shot. His uncle, Soufiana Yombuno, said Bangoura was hit several times in the arm and leg.

His Dodge Avenger could be seen at the crime scene Monday after the shooting, having come to a stop against a tree.

The District Attorney said Bangoura's injuries are life-threatening. Bangoura's uncle said he finds hope in the doctors performing surgery.

"That's the information I believe that gives me the courage," Yombuno said. "If he's talking. They've got to do some other surgeries. I feel good with the prayers from everybody too. That's the most important thing for him to be OK."

Brown is also in the hospital in police custody. He has not yet been arraigned, but is facing eight different charges.