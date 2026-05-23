37,000 American flags planted on Boston Common for annual Memorial Day tradition

Tens of thousands of American flags are on display on the Boston Common as part of the annual Memorial Day tradition.

It's the 16th year the flags have been on display, honoring 37,000 Massachusetts service members who have died since the Revolutionary War.

Daniella Palma has spent the last five years volunteering to help place the whopping number of flags. Hundreds of volunteers from Home Base, A Sox Foundation, Mass General programs and Military Families of the Fallen take part.

"I love it. I think it's a great thing that we do for the people that have served," Palma said. "For me, it's a hope that people take a moment and pause and reflect on what people have given for this country."

Governor Maura Healey, alongside other state officials, visited the flags ahead of Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.

"What makes this memorial so meaningful is that it's built by people showing up, year after year, to remember. A simple act of love and gratitude that, together, becomes something even more powerful," said Governor Maura Healey in a social media post.

People walking around the historic park stopped to remember those who served and gave their lives for their country.

"I know a lot of people [who served], people I graduated with were in the Vietnam War," Elizabeth Kingsley said.

"My late father served in World War II. I am active with Home Base and a couple of other veteran organizations to honor his memory," Ed Scheinbart said.

Doug Dell served in Vietnam and said Memorial Day has a deep meaning for him. He said that it took him a while to visit the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, but now he makes sure he stops by every year.

"I have some friends on the wall. I am glad people can appreciate what all that these people did, which was to fight for democracy," Dell said.