Body found in Lee believed to be New York teacher missing since March
LEE -- The body of a missing New York teacher appears to have been found in Western Massachusetts, five months after she was last seen. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said they believe a body found in the wood of Lee is Meghan Marohn.
Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29 after she traveled to the Berkshires for a relaxing weekend away.
A person walking in the woods in Lee discovered the body on Thursday.
Investigators were still at the scene collecting evidence a day later.
So far, police have not released her cause of death.
