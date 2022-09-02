Watch CBS News
Body found in Lee believed to be New York teacher missing since March

LEE -- The body of a missing New York teacher appears to have been found in Western Massachusetts, five months after she was last seen. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said they believe a body found in the wood of Lee is Meghan Marohn. 

Marohn was reported missing by her family on March 29 after she traveled to the Berkshires for a relaxing weekend away. 

A person walking in the woods in Lee discovered the body on Thursday. 

Investigators were still at the scene collecting evidence a day later. 

So far, police have not released her cause of death. 

