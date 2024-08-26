Man using wife's old phone number for lottery picks wins $2.64 million jackpot

LEICESTER - A Massachusetts man whose wife has inspired his lottery picks for decades finally hit the jackpot.

Kevin Connor, who lives in the Rochdale village of Leicester, won a $2.64 million Megabucks jackpot on Saturday. He chose to receive a one-time payment of more than $1.8 million before taxes.

He has his wife to thank for the big win.

"Connor said he has been playing the same Megabucks numbers for over thirty years," the Lottery said. "He plays a combination that consists of his wife's old landline number from when they first started dating, as well as his wife's favorite number."

Lottery winner plans to buy new socks

Connor bought the ticket at Hillcrest Country Club after finishing a round of golf. The club on Pleasant Street gets a $26,400 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Connor said he was in Maine with family for the weekend when he checked the Lottery app and realized he had all the right numbers.

Lottery winner Kevin Connor Massachusetts Lottery

"He said he plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his children's college tuition and buy himself some new socks," the Lottery said.

Winning Megabucks numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 5-6-8-9-24-32. The Massachusetts Lottery says Connor is the fourth jackpot winner since the game was redesigned last November to reduce the available numbers in the game from 49 to 44.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052.