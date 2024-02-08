Massachusetts principal scolds middle school students for wild behavior at supermarket on half-days

MEDWAY – A Massachusetts school principal sent a letter to parents this week about dozens of students' "alarming" behavior at a supermarket recently.

Medway Middle School principal Amanda Luizzi said she was contacted by the director of the Shaw's supermarket in town with "alarming information regarding a troubling trend."

Store management said a growing number of students have been "engaging in disruptive behavior," such as building forts out of paper towels, riding in carriages and electric carts, knocking over displays, and stealing merchandise.

Luizzi said the incidents, involving as many as 100 students, have been happening when the school has half days.

"These actions pose a risk to the students involved and customers of Shaw's. They also reflect poorly on our school community," Luizzi wrote in he letter.

Families are being asked to talk to their children about their behavior outside of the classroom.

Medway Police said they may put measures in place to prevent similar incidents.