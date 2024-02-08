Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts principal scolds middle school students for wild behavior at supermarket on half-days

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

MEDWAY – A Massachusetts school principal sent a letter to parents this week about dozens of students' "alarming" behavior at a supermarket recently.

Medway Middle School principal Amanda Luizzi said she was contacted by the director of the Shaw's supermarket in town with "alarming information regarding a troubling trend."

Store management said a growing number of students have been "engaging in disruptive behavior," such as building forts out of paper towels, riding in carriages and electric carts, knocking over displays, and stealing merchandise.  

Luizzi said the incidents, involving as many as 100 students, have been happening when the school has half days.

"These actions pose a risk to the students involved and customers of Shaw's. They also reflect poorly on our school community," Luizzi wrote in he letter.

Families are being asked to talk to their children about their behavior outside of the classroom.

Medway Police said they may put measures in place to prevent similar incidents.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 12:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.