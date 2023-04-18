Medford double-murder suspect due in court after bodies of missing men found in storage unit
BOSTON – New information is expected to be released Tuesday about the married Medford couple found murdered inside a storage unit. The man arrested in connection to the deaths is expected to face a judge.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, of Medford were reported missing earlier this month. On Saturday, the men's bodies were discovered at the iStorage facility on North Beacon Street in Brighton.
Leonid Volkov, 37, also of Medford, is being charged with the married couple's murders. Police say he stabbed the two men, and dismembered Schukin, dumping body parts in rubber bins in the storage unit.
Prosecutors say Volkov knew both men and was seen on video entering and leaving their apartment building in the days after they went missing.
Bleach, rubber gloves, and some of the victims' belongings were found in the storage unit.
According to investigators, Schukin had been the guarantor of Volkov's lease but recently declined to be on his lease extension, resulting in him being evicted.
Volkov is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court on murder charges.
