Bodies of missing Medford men Pvael Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin found in storage unit

MEDFORD – The bodies of two missing Medford men were found in a Brighton storage facility, including one who was dismembered, authorities announced on Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office released photos of Pvael Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin on Friday, looking for more information on their disappearances.

The men were reported missing on April 9. On Sunday, Ryan confirmed the men were found dead in a storage unit on North Beacon Street in Brighton early Saturday morning.

Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin were found dead in a Brighton storage unite. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Schukin, 37, was found with multiple stab wombs. Ryan said Schukin's body was dismembered and found in rubber storage bins in the facility. Veshkin also died of stab wounds, police said.

Investigators said they found bleach, rubber gloves, and items belonging to both men.

Ryan announced Sunday that 37-year-old Leonid Volkov of Medford, who knew both victims, was charged with murder.

Leonid Volkov . Middlesex District Attorney's Office

According to prosecutors, Schukin was the guarantor of the lease for Volkov's apartment. Schukin recently declined to extend the lease, which led to Volkov's eviction, Ryan said.

Investigators said Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving on March 29. Volkov was allegedly seen entering and leaving the victims' building after the last time they were seen.

The U-Haul was found at the storage facility. Prosecutors allege that Volkov was using the truck to bring items from the victims' Locust Street apartment to the storage unit.

Volkov was arrested in North Attleboro Saturday night and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court.