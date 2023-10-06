Former Medfield Parks and Rec director Kevin Ryder charged with stealing more than $100,000 from town

MEDFIELD - A former Medfield Parks and Recreation director is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the town.

Kevin Ryder, 49, ran the program for eight years. He was indicted by Norfolk County Grand Jury this week.

The Massachusetts Attorney General said most of the stolen money was cash collected by his department for entrance and concession fees from Hinkley Swim Pond.

Ryder is also accused of using the town's Amazon account to buy "thousands of dollars" worth of items and then resell them on eBay.

The town said it first noticed something was wrong back in August of 2022.

"Immediately upon learning of Mr. Ryder's suspected financial misconduct, the Town referred the matter to the Attorney General's Office," the town said in a statement Thursday.

Ryder was indicted on multiple charges, including four counts of larceny over $1,200 by scheme.

He will be arraigned in Norfolk County Superior Court at a later date.