McDonald's dedicates booth to brother and sister who've been eating there for 35 years

A McDonald's in Somerville, Massachusetts has honored two of its most loyal customers.

For 35 years, siblings Barbara Survilas and Joseph Roberts have met at the fast food restaurant on McGrath Highway almost every morning for breakfast.

It all started when Roberts was out on sick leave.

"So I would come here for coffee, and my sister would call me every morning and I would say, yeah, let's go to McDonald's. And then I got to meet Mr. Vijay," Roberts said.

The McDonald's is a family-owned restaurant. Vijay Selhi and his family decided to honor the siblings by holding a ceremony this past Friday and giving them a booth and a plaque.

"So I want to dedicate the life that they have spent in this McDonald's. They have been family to me for 35 years and I've been here for 40 years but since they have been coming in, this booth belongs to them," Selhi said.

"It's been lovely all these years"

The two argue like a brother and sister should.

"Do you ever get tired of seeing your sister every day?" Roberts was asked.

"Yes. Yes. Sometimes I would try to hide, but she found me," he joked.

And how did they feel about being honored with the plaque and booth?

"I cried," Survilas said. "I really did... My heart went into my throat."

"It's been lovely all these years. She's like my sidekick," Roberts said.

"Same thing. Without him I would be lost," his sister added.

Whether it's coffee or a sandwich, a sibling's company in a place of comfort is what matters the most.