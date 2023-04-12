MBTA buys land in South Boston's Widett Circle for new commuter rail train yard

MBTA purchases land in South Boston to be used as Commuter Rail train yard

SOUTH BOSTON - The MBTA has officially bought a piece of land in South Boston to be used to a new commuter rail train yard.

The 24-acre area is in Widett Circle, next to I-93 and about a mile south of South Station. The next closest train yard is nine miles away. The MBTA paid $255 million for the property.

"Completing the acquisition of Widett Circle is a major step forward toward our goals of improving Commuter Rail service in the near term as well as the future vision for rail that is more frequent, reliable, and better positioned to embrace new and greener technology," MBTA general manager Phillip Eng said in a statement.

The MBTA says the new yard will free up staff and tracks to allow more service to be added.