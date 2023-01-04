Watch CBS News
Transit Police say kids smashed MBTA train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.

Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.

Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.

The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.

The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 

