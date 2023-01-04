Transit Police say kids smashed MBTA train windows with hammer, causing delays

Orange, Green and Red Lines will have weekend service disruptions this month

Orange, Green and Red Lines will have weekend service disruptions this month

Orange, Green and Red Lines will have weekend service disruptions this month

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.

Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.

Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.

1/3 at 7PM TPD offs responded to #MBTA Downtown xing for shots fired call. Upon arrival officers determined 2 juvenile males using a hammer were smashing the train window. SP's fled. The matter is under investigation. This act ='s delays in service. pic.twitter.com/Fg6wYpnNWj — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 4, 2023

The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.

The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.