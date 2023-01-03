Watch CBS News
Orange, Green and Red Lines will have weekend service disruptions this month

By Breana Pitts

BOSTON - Work on the MBTA will cause disruptions across three of Boston's four subway lines this month. Orange, Green and Red Line service will all be impacted for the next three weekends.

The MBTA says it's necessary to continue the demolition of the Government Center garage downtown, perform emergency repair work on some water lines at the recently opened Medford-Tufts Green Line station and fix a pedestrian bridge and the lobby at the JFK-UMass station.

Starting this weekend, Orange and Green Line trains will not be stopping at Haymarket station.

On Sunday, shuttle buses will replace the Green Line's Medford branch. Buses will also replace service on Ashmont and Braintree bound trains on the Red Line

The Orange Line is already running slower because some of those trains had to be pulled for electrical issues.

For more information on the changes, visit mbta.com

First published on January 3, 2023 / 9:20 AM

