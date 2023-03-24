Watch CBS News
MBTA launches new tool to alert riders to speed restrictions

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The MBTA is launching a new tool designed to alert riders when their trip will be slower because of speed restrictions.

The "Speed Restriction Dashboard" gives riders up to date information on restrictions that are in place and the reason why. 

The MBTA will refresh the dashboard daily. The purpose is to help riders better understand why they are experiencing slower conditions while riding the T.

"As we continue to validate and address track deficiencies, we also expect that over time, this platform will demonstrate the progress we're making to remove speed restrictions," said MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville. "We know these restrictions impact riders' daily commutes and we will continue to be transparent about the ongoing, daily work to improve our transit system."

The dashboard shows there are 221 slow down spots throughout the system, across about 27% of the tracks.  

First published on March 23, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

