MBTA late night service rolls out Sunday evening, with later service on subway and some bus routes

Late night service on the MBTA begins on Sunday night in Boston, with the subways and some bus routes running about an hour later than usual.

The late night service will run on Friday and Saturday nights on all the subway lines, plus some bus routes: 1, 22, 39, 66, 110, SL1, SL3 and SL5. Routes 23, 28, 57, 111 and 116 bus lines will also have an extra hour of service every night of the week.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said extending service at night will help businesses and people who work late. Other T riders who spoke with WBZ-TV earlier in the month said it could also improve nightlife in the city.

The MBTA tried extended weekend service back in 2014 but got rid of it less than two years later citing costs and lack of ridership.

"We have been advocating for late-night service for the better part of a decade," said Caitlin Allen-Connelly of advocacy group TransitMatters. "We believe that extending the hours isn't just about convenience, but it's about building the kind of reliable, affordable transit system our region needs."

For more on the changes taking place this fall on the subway and bus lines, you can visit the MBTA's website.