'Doesn't seem safe,' Debris falls, water leaks from ceiling inside Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON - The sun was shining outside the Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain Thursday, but inside it was raining from the ceiling.

Debris fell from the ceiling and landed on the commuter rail platform Wednesday.

Hi @MBTA - more pieces of the ceiling are falling down at the Forest Hills Commuter Rail platform pic.twitter.com/fj22yWQ5Rx — transitadvocate (@ImproveTheT) March 15, 2023

An MBTA spokesperson said the debris was felt that's used as padding near joints. With it missing from the ceiling, water has been able to leak through.

"It's frustrating, doesn't seem safe, seems like there have been a lot of problems lately with the T," commuter Emily Holden told WBZ-TV.

"It's like that every morning there are always leaks here," said commuter Scott McCready. "You come here and you're like, where am I? You think you're not in Boston."

The T spokesperson said the debris weighed less than a pound, but passengers are concerned, especially after what happened at Harvard Square. Earlier this month a ceiling tile came loose and fell there. The 25-pound tile nearly landed on a passenger.

Since that incident, the MBTA has been inspecting the ceiling at stations across the system and has removed more than 100 tiles. Passengers say more maintenance needs to be done.

"The overall concern for the whole system its totally dysfunctional," said McCready.

It's not clear yet what caused the debris to fall or what the next steps are to address the situation.