MBTA putting refurbished "heritage locomotives" back into service to honor Commuter Rail history

Penny Kmitt
Penny Kmitt is a reporter for WBZ-TV's morning news.
Riley Rourke
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston.
The MBTA has debuted a newly refurbished train car as part of a project that honors the history of the Commuter Rail in New England. Passengers were able to ride the new train for the first time on Monday.

By the end of the project, the MBTA hopes to put 37 "heritage locomotives" back into service. 

"This is our way to show appreciation for what laid the foundation for commuter rail and the workforce that contributed to it,"  said Michael Rooks, the MBTA Chief Railroad Officer.

1c075b29-85a6-43d7-8606-5cde8e0a06df.png
The Boston to Maine line locomotive before it underwent a transformation. MBTA

All of the refurbished cars were picked from the years 1987 to 1991. This Boston to Maine train is over 30 years old.

"It's an iconic railroad in Massachusetts. It shaped passengers' travel from the north side of the network here for many years," said Rooks. "The MBTA is proud to return a fully overhauled locomotive to Commuter Rail service, featuring the historic colors of the Boston and Maine Railroad—which once made up the entire Northside of today's network."

45943828-6877-4c8c-a1e4-2b6647f4f1fc.jpg
The new train after a full refurbishment. MBTA

The train receives a full makeover, from the wheels to the engines and the generator. They are painted a new color in honor of the original train line and given updated features, including modern brake systems, front and cab cameras, and more. The locomotives are expected to last around 10 to 15 years.

The New York Central Railroad train, now the Worcester line, and the New Haven Railroad train, now the Southside line, will be the last two trains to be put into service. They are expected by the end of 2025.

