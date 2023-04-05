MBTA bus crashes into cemetery in Boston

BOSTON - Six people were injured when MBTA bus crashed into a car and through a fence at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain Wednesday evening.

The bus went off the road and onto the grass at the intersection of Forest Hills Ave. and Morton Street.

An MBTA bus crashed into a cemetery in Boston CBS Boston

Transit Police said the MBTA bus was traveling on Forest Hills Ave when the car "made an abrupt turn crossing into the bus's lane of travel."

The bus and car collided, and the bus "swerved to avoid further collisions," police said.

Four passengers on board the bus and two people inside the car were injured. The injuries are all non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.