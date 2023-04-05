Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA bus crashes into cemetery in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MBTA bus crashes into Boston cemetery
MBTA bus crashes into Boston cemetery 00:23

BOSTON - Six people were injured when MBTA bus crashed into a car and through a fence at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain Wednesday evening. 

The bus went off the road and onto the grass at the intersection of Forest Hills Ave. and Morton Street. 

MBTA bus crash cemetery
An MBTA bus crashed into a cemetery in Boston CBS Boston

Transit Police said the MBTA bus was traveling on Forest Hills Ave when the car "made an abrupt turn crossing into the bus's lane of travel."

The bus and car collided, and the bus "swerved to avoid further collisions," police said.

Four passengers on board the bus and two people inside the car were injured. The injuries are all non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 6:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.