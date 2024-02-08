What Maura Murray could look like 20 years after going missing

CONCORD, N.H. – Cold case investigators in New Hampshire released an age progression photograph of what missing woman Maura Murray could look like 20 years after her disappearance.

Murray left UMass Amherst on February 9, 2004. That night police believe she was involved in a single-car crash in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

A person spoke to the driver, who they believe was Murray, after the crash. By the time police arrived at the scene, Murray was gone and no one has heard from her since.

An age progressed photo of Maura Murray. New Hampshire Attorney General

On Thursday, investigators released a new age progression photo of what they believe Murray could look like today.

"We are continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI, to identify resources to try to advance this case," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said. "It is our hope that this twentieth anniversary of Ms. Murray's disappearance will bring renewed attention to the case that might ultimately lead to justice and closure for the Murray family."

The Murray family recently released a new podcast aimed at drawing attention to the case 20 years later.