Maura Murray's family starts podcast 20 years after her disappearance in New Hampshire

BOSTON – The family of missing University of Massachusetts student Maura Murray hopes a new podcast will lead to answers as they mark 20 years since she vanished.

Murray was last seen on February 9, 2004. Investigators said she took money out of her bank account and drove north. Murray crashed her car in Woodsville, New Hampshire, and was never seen again.

Shortly after the crash, a person who lived nearby told police they spoke to a woman believed to have been Murray. When officers arrived at the crash scene, the woman was not there.

There have been searches in several New Hampshire towns in recent years, but no answers.

The Murray family said they're now launching a new podcast called "Media Pressure Season 1: The Untold Story of Maura Murray" on February 9.

Podcaster and author Ashley Flowers said Maura's sister Julie Murray will use the podcast to "take her story back, correct misinformation, and reveal information I have never heard before."

The podcast, along with newly released photographs, documents, and other files, will be available on the Murray family's website. Episodes will also be available on Apple podcasts.

"After two decades of fighting for answers in my family's search for Maura, we finally have a way to tell Maura's story in an accurate and responsible manner while putting 'media pressure' on those with answers and information we need to find Maura and bring her home," Julie Murray said in a statement.

"Each episode takes the listener into the life of Maura like no other podcast ever has while taking the public on a journey - Maura's untold story - through the voices of those who knew Maura best and who have done the most to fight for answers."

The Murray family will hold a vigil on February 9 to mark the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

It is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lakes Lodge in Woodsville, New Hampshire.