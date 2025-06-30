Matunuck Oyster Bar in Rhode Island reopens for outdoor dining weeks after devastating fire

The Matunuck Oyster Bar, a popular Rhode Island restaurant hit by a devastating fire just weeks ago, has reopened for outdoor dining.

The South Kingston seafood spot, named one of the best restaurants of 2025 by USA Today, had a "soft opening" on Monday and will officially open on Tuesday, which also happens to be its 16th anniversary.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $250,000 to help rebuild the restaurant and support staff members since the fire that gutted the restaurant on May 20.

"I think there's a togetherness, the people really feel close to each other," owner Perry Raso told WPRI-TV. "It's not just a business. I knew it wasn't about the food or the service or the building. It's about this togetherness."

Raso was profiled by CBS Saturday Morning in 2022. He is a proponent of sustainable shellfish farming, and diners at the waterfront restaurant could watch their oysters get harvested and shucked.

"Take It Outside Law" helps oyster bar reopen

At the reopened oyster bar, guests sit under a tent at the marina parking lot across the street from the restaurant. They will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and there will also be "grab and go" options.

The reopening was made possible in part by a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Dan McKee. The "Take It Outside" law allows restaurants damaged by fire or flood to offer temporary outdoor dining for up to 18 months, as long as they meet health and safety regulations.

"These types of businesses are so important to our economy," McKee said.