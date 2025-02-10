Matthew Slater reacts to not being brought back on Patriots coaching staff

FOXBORO -- When Mike Vrabel's full Patriots coaching staff was announced last week, there was a notable name missing: New England special teams legend Matthew Slater.

After retiring from his playing career after the 2023 season, Slater took his leadership skills to the New England coaching staff as a special assistant to head coach Jerod Mayo last season. But that role is not carrying over to Vrabel's new staff in 2025.

The upcoming season will be the first that Slater is not with the Patriots since he was a fifth-round pick by the team in 2008. While Slater will be away from professional football, he has a much bigger job waiting for him.

"I'm a dad and a husband, and that is what's right for me right now," Slater told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche at the Boston Winter Ball at the Omni Seaport Hotel on Saturday night. "That's what I'm most excited about doing. I've put that on hold for a lot of years and that's what I'm going to do in the near future."

Matthew Slater will always be a Patriots fan

Slater said he remains grateful for all the Patriots and the Kraft family have done for him throughout his career.

"I've had a tremendous experience as a Patriot. They've been nothing but good to me. They allowed me to live out my childhood dream and I'm very thankful for that. I'm thankful for all the Kraft family has done for me and I don't see that changing anytime soon," Slater said Saturday night. "I'll always be a Patriots fan and always support the team. Right now, it's important that I support my family and that's what I'm going to do moving forward."

While he won't be on the staff, the doors at Gillette Stadium will always be open for Slater and other former Patriots, as Vrabel is promoting an open door policy with former players.

Matthew Slater's Patriots career

One of the best special-teams player in NFL history, Slater spent all 16 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. He was a team captain for 13 years, and his 248 career games with New England are the second-most in franchise history. He is the Patriots all-time leader in special teams tackles, and has the third-most in the NFL since 1994.

Slater was a two-time First Team All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler with the Patriots, which are the most Pro Bowl nods for a special teams player in NFL history.