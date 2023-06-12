Watch CBS News
Sports

Matthew Judon joins recruitment effort to bring DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

No downside to Patriots going after DeAndre Hopkins
No downside to Patriots going after DeAndre Hopkins 01:24

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon has spent the past couple of offseasons using his social media presence to try to recruit big names to Foxboro. It hasn't really been a productive venture, but he's nevertheless still out there trying to land a big fish.

With DeAndre Hopkins scheduling a free-agent visit to Foxboro this week, Judon activated his recruitment sensors and got to work on Twitter. One fan showed Judon that he had sent a direct message to Hopkins, saying he'd make a $500 donation to a charity of Hopkins' choosing if the receiver decided to sign in New England. Judon quote-tweeted the fan and told Hopkins that he'd match the donation.

To be frank, $500 to charity may not be enough to sway Hopkins, who's probably looking for a $15 million contract from whichever team might want to give it to him. 

But the point is, despite Judon taking a slight step back in the recruiting game, he may actually get to ramp up his efforts this week in Foxboro.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.