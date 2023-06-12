Matthew Judon joins recruitment effort to bring DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon has spent the past couple of offseasons using his social media presence to try to recruit big names to Foxboro. It hasn't really been a productive venture, but he's nevertheless still out there trying to land a big fish.

With DeAndre Hopkins scheduling a free-agent visit to Foxboro this week, Judon activated his recruitment sensors and got to work on Twitter. One fan showed Judon that he had sent a direct message to Hopkins, saying he'd make a $500 donation to a charity of Hopkins' choosing if the receiver decided to sign in New England. Judon quote-tweeted the fan and told Hopkins that he'd match the donation.

To be frank, $500 to charity may not be enough to sway Hopkins, who's probably looking for a $15 million contract from whichever team might want to give it to him.

But the point is, despite Judon taking a slight step back in the recruiting game, he may actually get to ramp up his efforts this week in Foxboro.