Matthew Judon reportedly undergoing surgery Wednesday, hopes to return during 2023 season

FOXBORO -- Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon will undergo surgery on his torn bicep this week and hopes to return to the New England defense at some point this season.

Judon will go under the knife on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Judon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of New England's 38-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.

Judon hopes to return to the New England defense later this season, according to Schefter, but it's unclear if he'll be able to do so.

Patriots’ standout pass rusher Matthew Judon will undergo surgery on his torn bicep Wednesday, per source. He wants to try to come back to play again this year, but there are questions about whether he can or will. Either way he’s out indefinitely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2023

Losing Judon leaves a serious void on the New England defense, leaving the team without its best pass rusher. Since arriving in New England in 2021, Judon has racked up 32 sacks for the Patriots over 35 games.

Judon has been a Pro Bowler in both of his seasons with the Patriots, and had a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022.