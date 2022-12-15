Matthew Judon not happy with NFL's "random" drug test

Patriots 1st Down: What to know about the Las Vegas Raiders

BOSTON -- Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is tied for the NFL lead in sacks. Sitting atop such a leaderboard brings with it plenty of attention from various corners of the football world.

One such corner would be the league office, which will occasionally spring random drug tests on players to ensure that they're not using performance-enhancing drugs.

After receiving his latest request to submit a sample for a drug test, Judon has trouble believing the tests are random.

"Leave me the F alone please," Judon tweeted, tagging the NFL and NFLPA. "It's no way this is random."

Judon then stated his performance this year is built solely on some sleeping aids and positive vibes.

"I take melatonin to sleep sometimes," Judon wrote. "The rest is just vibes."

Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

Whether related or not, Judon also posted the viral DeMarcus Cousins "ridiculous" interview to his Instagram story.

The Patriots are spending the week in Arizona, in between their Monday night game against the Cardinals and their Sunday game in Las Vegas against the Raiders. Despite the Patriots living on the road, the tests clearly are still being administered.

Judon tweeted about drug testing just two weeks ago, and he tweeted about receiving drug tests at the end of November, indicating the "randomness" is not particularly random.

Another random drug test for the gang. NFL saying I know it gotta be something. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 2, 2022

How many random drug test can one have? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 25, 2022

Judon is far from the first NFL player to lodge such complaints. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown tweeted this one day after his six-catch, 156-yard, 3-touchdown performance vs. the Steelers:

I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭@NFL — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022

Judon had 1.5 sacks on Monday night, moving him back into the league lead. Based on his tweets, it seems as though he's been randomly selected to be tested after three straight games. His patience is clearly wearing thin for the "random" process.