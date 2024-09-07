Former Stoughton officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore wants detention hearing canceled

BOSTON - Former Stoughton, Massachusetts police officer Matthew Farwell, accused of killing a pregnant woman in 2021, has filed a request in federal court asking for his detention hearing next week to be canceled.

Farwell was arrested on August 28. A grand jury indictment alleges that Farwell strangled 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore to death inside her Canton apartment, and then staged the scene to make it look like she had died by suicide. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

This photo provided by the Stoughton, Mass., Police Department shows Matthew Farwell, a former police officer who pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, to charges of killing a woman he is accused of sexually exploiting when she was underage and then trying to stage the death as a suicide after she told him she was pregnant. Stoughton Police Department via AP

He is due back in court on September 12 for his rescheduled detention hearing. On Saturday morning, he requested that hearing be canceled.

Motion for voluntary order of detention

"After an opportunity to consult with his counsel, Mr. Farwell now asks the Court to enter a voluntary order of detention without prejudice, saving his right to request a detention hearing at a later date when his counsel has had additional time to review materials relating to this case and prepare for such a hearing," the defendant's motion said. "Mr. Farwell further asks that this Court cancel the detention hearing scheduled for September 12, 2024."

Federal prosecutors allege that Farwell "used his authority and access to groom, sexually exploit and ultimately sexually abuse Birchmore when she was 15 years old and continued to have sex with her when she became an adult."

Investigators say before her death, Birchmore told friends she was pregnant, and Farwell was the father.

The medical examiner ruled her death a suicide. Earlier this year, a pathologist hired by Birchmore's family said her death was a murder caused by strangulation.

It is unclear if the judge will grant Farwell's request to cancel the detention hearing.

Farwell faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty on the charge of killing a witness or victim. The death penalty is also a possibility in this case, acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said.