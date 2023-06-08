Wakefield teen Mateo Ventura accused of trying to support ISIS with gift card scheme

WORCESTER - An 18-year-old from Wakefield is accused of trying to raise money to support ISIS terrorists through a gift card scheme. The FBI arrested Mateo Ventura without incident on Thursday and he was charged with "knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization."

The FBI alleges in court documents that Ventura was communicating with an undercover agent who he believed to be an ISIS supporter. Ventura, who lives at home with his father, talked about "providing support to ISIS in the form of a monetary instrument, and his desire to travel abroad to join and fight with ISIS," the criminal complaint says.

Ventura was 16 when he started talking with the agent about his goal to join ISIS in August of 2021, the FBI said. The agent asked if Ventura would be willing to provide donations to ISIS, and Ventura replied "oh yeah sure," according to documents.

The plan was to sell gift cards on the dark web for slightly less than face value and use the proceeds to support a war on disbelievers, according to the FBI. Ventura donated a total of $705 in his attempt to support ISIS, the FBI said.

Ventura is set to appear in a federal courtroom in Worcester Thursday afternoon. The charges could carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine.