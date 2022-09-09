Gov. Baker says flags in Massachusetts will be lowered to half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

Flags in Massachusetts will be lowered for Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON - Governor Charlie Baker says flags will be lowered to half-staff in Massachusetts until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Gov. Baker praised the queen and her legacy Thursday night. "Her imprint on the 20th century for the people of the U.K. and Britain is extraordinary," Baker said.

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle, her official summer residence in Scotland.



Massachusetts is scheduled to host members of the Royal Family later this year. With the passing of his grandmother, William and Kate are now known as Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, after moving up in the line of succession.

The couple announced in June they will be coming to Boston in December to announce winners of the Earth Shot Prize, a global effort to combat climate change.