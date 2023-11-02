MassDOT holding new "Name a Snowplow" contest for elementary school students

MassDOT holding "Name a Snowplow" contest for elementary school students

BOSTON – MassDOT is tapping into the creativity of students in the state as it brings back the "Name a Snowplow" contest for the upcoming winter.

They're asking elementary school classes to suggest names for their fleet of plows. This is the second year the state has run the contest.

MassDOT is looking for up to 12 names in total, two in each of the state's highway districts.

Some of last year's winners included "Sled Zeppelin," "Snow Big Deal" and "Blizzard of Oz."

The deadline to submit a name is December 1. Winners will be announced by December 22.

Winning classes will get $100 for school supplies.

