MassDOT holding "Name a Snowplow" contest

BOSTON – For the first time, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is hosting a snowplow naming contest.

The crews need names for 12 vehicles that will be on the roads this winter.

Submissions are due the Friday before Christmas. Winners will be announced in January.

The cut off for submissions is eighth grade.

"We are excited to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to have some fun this winter season by helping to name a snowplow," MassDOT secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said. "The contest is a great way for younger students to take some time to have fun, be creative, work together to identify proposed names and be part of a new state government initiative, and we encourage all statewide schools to participate."

